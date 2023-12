FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people and a cat safely evacuated from a fire Friday at a northeast Fort Wayne home.

Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a home on Tanbark Trail around 11:45 a.m. A WANE 15 crew saw at least three fire trucks at the scene.

A firefighter told WANE 15 two people evacuated along with a cat, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters determined the chimney was the source of the fire.