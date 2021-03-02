2 pedestrians hit by truck, flown to hospital

by: Corinne Moore

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman are in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Angola Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:11 p.m., the Angola Police Department was dispatched to North Wayne Street in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts on reports of a crash involving two pedestrians.

Officers report that a truck driven by Ronald Brown, 79, of Pleasant Lake was traveling southbound on North Wayne Street and hit two pedestrians that were in the roadway.

The pedestrians, a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman, were transported to an area hospital and were later flown to a Fort Wayne area hospital.

Police report that the 16-year-old boy was last listen in stable condition, and the 21-year-old woman was last listed in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

