2 Ohio teens injured in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two teens from Ohio are injured after a car crashed into a tree late Saturday night.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to US 20 near County Road 935 E in rural York Township on reports of a 2010 Chevy Malibu crashed into a tree. They found the vehicle up against a tree on the south side of the roadway with heavy front-end damage.

Early investigations indicate that Cameron Hicks, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio was driving east on US 20 when his Malibu left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a tree. Hicks was able to get himself out but his passenger, Brianna Wickerham, 16, of Edgerton, Ohio had to be extricated by the Angola Fire Department.

The two were taken to the hospital for treatment. Hicks suffered minor bleeding and lacerations to his upper arm while Wickerham suffered a possible broken leg. Both were using seatbelts.

At this time, the sheriff’s office believes driver fatigue may have been a factor but the crash is still under investigation.