2 Ohio teens ejected from vehicle during crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred Friday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers report responding to a crash on on CR 13 north of CR J. Responding officers learned that a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Ethan Pontious, 16, of Montpelier, Ohio, was traveling northbound on CR 13, when he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Officers report that the vehicle hit a mailbox, rolled several times and Pontious was ejected from the vehicle. The front seat passenger, Landon Rodriguez, 18, of Montpelier, Ohio, was also ejected from the vehicle.

Pontius and Rodriguez were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

A rear seat passenger, Christopher Moor, 18, of Montpelier, Ohio was treated and released at the scene, the press release said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County EMS, Montpelier Fire Department and John’s Towing and Recovery. The crash remains under investigation