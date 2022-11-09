FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options.

Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center.

New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food has announced plans to locate in the shopping center. The restaurant has operated locations in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland for 20 years.

Last month, Bandidos announced it was closing its Georgetown Square location and replacing it with its own fast-casual concept, Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. Guadalupe’s will be the third Georgetown restaurant for the Schindler family.

Both New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs and Guadalupe’s will go inside the Bandidos space.

“We are excited to have two restaurants to replace one,” said Steve Jehl, manager of Georgetown Square. “Georgetown is sad to see Bandido close their doors after so many years of Birthday Celebrations, yet we are pleased that the Schindler Family will stay here with Guadalupe’s. And with New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs next door, the Georgetown area will have two new family friendly food choices to benefit northeast Fort Wayne residents.”

Both restaurants are expected to open in early 2023, Georgetown Square said.