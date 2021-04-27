2 men hospitalized after vehicle tries to pass another vehicle turning left, overturns and spills sand

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were taken to the hospital on Monday after a vehicle attempted to pass on the left hand side of another vehicle that was turning left.

At approximately 11:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to S.R. 13, approaching C.R. 150 S, on reports of a crash.

Responding crews report that as a vehicle, driven by David Walker, 58, of Warsaw, was traveling southbound and began to turn left. While this was happening a vehicle, driven by Gary Hall, 68, of Peru, began to pass the vehicle on the left hand side and hit Walker’s vehicle.

Hall’s vehicle was carrying sand at the time of the crash which spilled onto Walker’s vehicle when it overturned, officers said.

Both drivers were extracted from their vehicles by fire crews and transported to area hospitals.

Officers report that Hall’s lower arm was entrapped and Walker had chest pain.