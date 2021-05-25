2 horses killed in separate crashes on US 20 after getting loose in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hospitalized after fatally hitting two loose horses Tuesday morning after they ran into the path of two separate vehicles.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to U.S. 20 near C.R. 1200 W on reports of two crashes in the area.

The first crash involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Citlalic A. Covarrubias of Ligonier. Responding deputies report that the SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 and hit a loose horse in the roadway. The crash caused heavy damage to the drivers side vehicle.

Covarrubias was transported to a Goshen hospital, according to deputies. It is unclear what her condition is.

The second crash involved a Toyota Corolla, driven by Jay Makela of Greenwood. Deputies report that the car was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 near C.R. 1200 W and also hit a horse in the roadway. The car then continued into a field.

Makela had to be extracted from the car and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to his head and face, deputies report. His condition has not been released.

The crash caused heavy damage to the hood and top of the vehicle.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department there were several horses loose in the area and the two horses involved in the crashes died.

It is unclear how the horses got loose or whom they belong to.