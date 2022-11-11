(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday.

The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but only two of those businesses remain: Janus Motorcycles in Goshen and Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC in Angola.

Public voting for Round 3 ends Nov. 15 at 10:00 p.m.

Once Round 3 concludes, there will be three more rounds of public voting before a winner is crowned.

The winner will be announced Dec. 14 at the ICC’s Best IN Manufacturing luncheon.