2 killed in head-on crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in DeKalb County killed two drivers early Monday.

Police and medics were called just before 7 a.m. to C.R. 27 just south of C.R. 6, two miles south of Ashley, on a report of a crash. There, a Kia Optima and a Kia Sportage collided.

According to an Indiana State Police report, a black 2015 Kia Optima driven by Izah R. Webb, 20, of Griffith was traveling south on C.R. 27 when it went left of center for an unknown reason and struck a northbound red 2008 Kia Sportage head-on.

Firefighters had to pull both drivers from their vehicles.

Webb was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Sportage – Kevin D. Heath, 61, of Auburn – was pronounced dead at the scene.