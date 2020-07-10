2 killed in crash on Lindenwood Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that killed two people.

Shortly before one Friday morning, a witness reported a tree limb blocking Lindenwood Avenue, south of Spring Street. Responding officers determined it was the result of a crash.

Police found a vehicle that had gone through a fence on the east side of the road and into Lindenwood Cemetery. A man and a woman were inside the car. Paramedics determined they both had died.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car was traveling south on Lindenwood when it crossed the center line and went off the road, hitting a tree and the cemetery fence. It flipped at least once before coming to a stop.

Investigators believe speed contributed to the crash. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims at a later time.

Lindenwood Avenue is closed to all traffic between Spring Street and Illinois Road, while investigators remain on scene.