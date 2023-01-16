FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed Sunday night when two cars collided on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. They located two vehicles that were involved in the crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

Medics took the adult driver of the eastbound car to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the westbound car and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.