2 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County

Emergency personnel investigate a double fatal crash on S.R. 15 south of Milford on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Monday.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. along S.R. 15, just south of C.R. 1000 North, south of Milford.

According to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Ray L. Frost was headed north on S.R. 15 in a 2012 Nissan Rogue when he went to pass a northbound vehicle in front of him and hit an oncoming 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Ciera N. England, 26, of Leesburg.

The Nissan then continued on northbound in the southbound lane and hit a 2005 Honda Odyssey driven by Mary L. Velazquez, 51, of Winona Lake.

The sheriff’s office said Frost was partially ejected and pinned under his SUV, which rolled after the impact. Fire crews pulled Velazquez from her minivan.

Both Frost and Velazquez were pronounced dead at the scene.

England suffered head pain in the crash and was hospitalized.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.