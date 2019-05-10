2 jailed after meth, stolen gun found during raid; children removed

Police in Kosciusko County arrested two people Thursday afternoon after they raided a home and reportedly found meth and a stolen firearm, as well as two children.

Kosciusko County’s unified narcotics unit, NET 43, conducted a “covert criminal investigation” at a home at 406 Turkey Creek Drive in Milford as a result of “numerous drug complaints,” according to a news release. Officers did surveillance and undercover work that eventually led to a search warrant, police said.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at the home. They arrived to find two adults and two children inside, and the adults were detained and the children were placed into protective custody with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Inside the home, police said they found a stolen firearm, paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Arrested were: