Motorcycle crash injures 2 in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left two people injured Sunday night.

According to a press release, Eric Sanders of Hilliard, Ohio was driving a motorcycle east on U.S. 30 with passenger Ashley Stockton of Galloway, Ohio. Around 6:40 pm, the motorcycle blew a tire just east of U.S. 224 and then drifted off the left side of the road into a median, and then overturned.

Sanders and Stockton were both ejected. Neither were wearing helmets at the time. They were transported to area hospitals.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Fire Department assisted on scene.