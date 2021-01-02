Icy roads to blame in DeKalb County crash; 2 injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were injured in a crash caused by icy road conditions in DeKalb County Friday evening.

Police say a Jeep was traveling north on SR 327 just after 5:40 p.m. when it lost control while negotiating a curve on the icy roadway. The Jeep struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer, that was sitting at a stop sign on CR 34 waiting to make a turn, in the front driver’s side door.

The vehicles came to a rest on the side of the roadway. Police say both cars were totaled as a result of the crash.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.