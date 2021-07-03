2 Injured in crash on State Road 14

SEWARD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — Two women were hospitalized after a crash in Kosciusko County on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, April Lloyd, 41, of Silver Lake was driving south on County Road 600 West shortly before 11:00 a.m. As she reached State Road 14, Lloyd did not yield to oncoming traffic and continued over the road.

Her vehicle was struck by a Ford Ranger driven by Amber High, 19, of Silver Lake who was traveling east on SR 14 at the time. High’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Lloyd’s Ford Fusion. The vehicles came to a stop on the southeast side of the intersection.

Lloyd was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. High was treated and released at the scene while her passenger, Cheryl High, 54, of Silver Lake was taken to a hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

Claypool Police Department, Burket Fire Department, Silver Lake Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance all assisted at the scene.