2 injured in crash on E. State Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people have serious injuries after a one vehicle crash on East State Boulevard late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near Oakridge Road. Police say a driver heading west on State entered the curve just past North Clinton Street and lost control. The car hit a curb and rolled into a yard at State and Oakridge, landing on its side.

Medics took the male driver and a female passenger to a hospital, both in serious condition.

State remained open while police investigated, but Oakridge was closed.