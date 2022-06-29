DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were injured in a three-car accident in DeKalb county this afternoon.

Police say 39-year-old Adam Knott and 35-year-old Ashley Richards were stopped in their cars on Country Road 327 just north of Country Road 68 because a vehicle was backing up into a driveway.

31-year-old Christian Whitfield was driving in a Freightliner Century truck over the hill on CR 327 behind them and couldn’t stop in time. He rear-ended Knott, who was pushed into rear-ending Richards. Whitfield then went off the road and hit a tree.

Whitfield was brought to a hospital with complaints of back and neck pain. According to police, Knott suffered a head laceration and Richards is uninjured.