2 injured after high-speed pursuit results in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two adult males suffered serious injuries after attempting to flee from police and crashing their car early Friday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Fort Wayne police officers noticed an Audi car driving recklessly and disregarding a stop sign at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Kinnaird Avenue and Indiana Avenue. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped off.

Police pursued the car for about two minutes before the driver of the Audi lost control near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Brackenridge Street. The vehicle struck several small trees and a retaining wall on the Lincoln Financial Group campus.

Two male adults were trapped in the driver and passenger seats. They were both extracted and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.