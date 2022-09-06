ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne residents are in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded around 6:10 a.m. to a crash near US 27 and County Road 300 West. A 2014 Honda Civic was found off the road with one person standing nearby and one still inside the car, police said.

Adams County sheriff’s deputies determined the Civic accidentally turned off US 27 onto CR 300 W, which is a dead-end road with a sharp curve. Officers determined the Civic missed the curve, driving off the road into a tree.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Shaniya L. Price of Fort Wayne. Price suffered a fractured sternum, collapsed lung, and fractured knee cap, according to the release.

The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Garen Z. Miller. Miller suffered a broken wrist and face injuries, according to the release.

They were both taken to the hospital with “extreme complaints of pain”, the release said, and are reportedly in stable condition.

Officers believe “driver inattention” was a factor in the crash, and noted neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.