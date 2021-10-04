2 injured after driver loses control of vehicle on wet road in DeKalb Co.

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is hospitalized Monday after he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 7100 block of S.R. 1 in Spencerville on reports of a multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Responding crews learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Maung Po, 27, of Fort Wayne, was traveling south on S.R. 1 when Po lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway. The Cruze began to fishtail and hit a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Brenda Witmer, 57, of Auburn, on the driver’s side door.

The impact caused the Town and Country to slide off the roadway and into a ditch before Witmer drove it back onto the road.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies said the Cruze continued to spin and was hit in passenger side by a northbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Laura Smith, 58, of Auburn.

Po was taken to an area hospital with a lung contusion, deputies said. Smith complained of chest and back pain but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.