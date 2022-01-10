Driver killed in crash on Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed after his vehicle drove through a stop sign and was struck along Coldwater Road near Northrop High School and Interstate 69.

Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. to Coldwater Road and Ludwig Road on a report of a crash with injuries.

A silver Dodge Journey SUV and silver Ford Focus wagon collided there.

According to police, the eastbound Ford pulled onto Coldwater Road and was struck by the southbound Dodge.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Dodge suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Coldwater Road were closed while police investigated. Traffic was being diverted to Ludwig Road.