2 hurt in US 30 crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Responders work a crash at U.S. 30 and South 800 East between Fort Wayne and Columbia City on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Responders work a crash at U.S. 30 and South 800 East between Fort Wayne and Columbia City on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A crash along U.S. 30 at the Allen-Whitley county line Monday morning left two people with slight injuries.

Police and medics were called around 11 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 30 and South 800 East just west of Fort Wayne on a report of a crash. A dark colored pickup appeared to have crashed into a semi there.

Dispatchers said two victims suffered minor injuries.

Eastbound U.S. 30 was briefly closed while crews cleaned the wreckage.