2 hurt in stabbing outside Rusty Spur Saloon

Allen County Sheriff's Department deputies and detectives investigate a stabbing that they believe happened at the Rusty Spur Saloon on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Two people were badly hurt in the incident.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department is looking for answers after two men showed up at a hospital with stab wounds early Thursday morning.

They arrived at the hospital around 2:50 a.m. One was in critical condition. The other man was in serious condition.

After initial investigations, police determined they had been stabbed outside the Rusty Spur Saloon on Leo Road.

Deputies and detectives responded there and began a more thorough investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing or why the victims didn't call 911.

Investigators are talking with witnesses and bar staff to get a clearer picture of the situation. They're also looking at security video to see if it captured anything.

No other information was immediately available.