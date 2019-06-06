Police look for two people in connection to bar stabbing

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department asked for help in finding two people connected to an early morning stabbing outside of a bar.

Two men showed up at a hospital around around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. One was in critical condition. The other man was in serious condition.

Police figured out the men had been stabbed outside the Rusty Spur Saloon on Leo Road.

Deputies and detectives responded there and began a more thorough investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbing or why the victims didn’t call 911.

Investigators talked with witnesses and bar staff to get a clearer picture of the situation. They also looked at security video to see if it captured anything.

WANE 15 found police cars parked outside the bar Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, the sheriff’s department asked for help in finding the people of interest but did not provide names or descriptions.

If you know anything about the incident or the people involved, you are asked to call Detective Randy Morrison at 260-449-7409 or Detective Gabe Furnish at 260-449-7413.