2 hurt in Saturday afternoon crash, Jefferson shut down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Webster street that left two people critically hurt.

Authorities responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. They were told an SUV and a Motorcycle were involved. A man and a woman were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident and they had both been thrown from the motorcycle.

The man and woman were suffering serious injuries, and were downgraded to critical condition once they were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV appears to have no injuries at this time.

Initial information provided to officers and investigators was that both vehicles were heading East on Jefferson and as the vehicles got to the intersection of Webster St. there was contact between the two vehicles causing the occupants of the motorcycle to be thrown off the motorcycle. The exact cause of the contact is unknown at this time.

As a result of the accident, the north two lanes of Jefferson were temporarily closed to all traffic and traffic was limited to one lane.