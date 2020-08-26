2 hurt in motorcycle crash on W. Washington Ctr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle. It happened around 9:30 Tuesday night, at the intersection of W. Washington Center and Le Steele Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man and a woman on the ground. Both had been on the motorcycle. Medics took them to a hospital in non-life threatening condition. When they arrived, doctors downgraded the woman’s condition to life-threatening.

According to the initial investigation, the motorcycle was traveling west on Washington Center and the car was heading east. It’s believed the car turned north into the path of the motorcycle, and the two collided.

Washington Center was closed between Hatfield and Hillegas Roads, while police investigated.