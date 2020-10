FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crashed early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Clinton Street. That’s just north of the intersection with E. State Boulevard.

Investigators say two people were on the motorcycle and the operator didn’t navigate a curve properly. No other vehicles were involved.

Medics took both people to a hospital in serious condition.