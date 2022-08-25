DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people.

It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.

Landrum and his passenger, Kayla Griffith from Garrett, were both thrown from the motorcycle. Medics took both to the hospital for treatment. Information on their conditions was not released. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.