2 hospitalized after crash pins driver in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men are in the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash in northeast Fort Wayne.

Just after 7:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the area of 5200 Block of Stellhorn Road in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Dispatch received several calls indicating the crash involved one occupant being pinned inside a vehicle.

Responding officers found a Ford Expedition and Ford Taurus at the scene with the driver of the Taurus pinned inside the vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Taurus is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Expedition is facing non life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that the Expedition was traveling southbound on Manistee Drive and failed to yield. The Expedition then entered the traffic lane and hit the westbound Taurus.

Investigators believe excessive speed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Police said Stellhorn Road, between Reed Road and Woodway Drive, will remain closed to all traffic while Crash Investigators process the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department.