2 found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead inside a Fort Wayne home Monday.

Police responded around noon to a home in the 2400 block of Riedmiller Avenue after neighbors reported not seeing their neighbor and newspapers piling up there. Inside the home, officers found two people dead.

No other information was available. Fort Wayne Police said the investigation is “still ongoing and very little information is known.”

Police said homicide detectives and Crime Scene investigators were called out to document the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims later, and offer the cause and manner of their deaths.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.