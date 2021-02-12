2 Fort Wayne middle schools join nationwide ‘No One Eats Alone Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion among students was celebrated virtually on Friday at two Fort Wayne middle schools with the help of Managed Health Services (MHS).

Northwood Middle School and Shawnee Middle School joined 2,500 schools from across the nation, two in Indianapolis, for the virtual event.

Representatives from MHS hosted the online event in honor of No One Eats Alone Day, created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences. The event featured a bullying prevention program performed by Indianapolis-based Young Actors Theatre, the press release said.

“At MHS, we’re committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially amid COVID-19,” said Kevin O’Toole, MHS

President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to virtually celebrate No One

Eats Alone Day and give students in Indiana the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives.”

MHS said hundreds of students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation which affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence.

“The pandemic has given us all a taste of social isolation and the desire to feel connected,” said Laura Talmus, the co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. “Students and teachers need No One Eats Alone — now more than ever — to continue changing the culture in middle schools to be a more welcoming place for everyone regardless of their differences.”

No One Eats Alone Day reached more than 1 million students in all 50 states and is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.