2 dogs revived with donated K-9 oxygen masks after being pulled from house fire

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Two dogs were revived with donated K-9 oxygen masks after being pulled from a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a structure fire on 4th Street. According to the Southwest Fire District Facebook page, the situation under control within minutes.

The Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they were able to use donated K-9 oxygen mask to help two dogs that were suffering from smoke inhalation after being pulled from the fire.

Both dogs were unresponsive when rescued by firefighters, the department said.

Responding crews include: Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, Southwest Fire Department, Bippus Fire Department, Parkview EMS Roanoke Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington County Animal Control and Markle Fire Department.