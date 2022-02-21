FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in northwest Fort Wayne late Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) was called to a home in the 2900 block of Marne Place, near Carroll High School and the Allen County fairgrounds, on reports of a residence fire.

When firefighters arrived they found two adults who had evacuated from the 2-story house fire. No one was medically transported from the scene.

Crews discovered a fire in the kitchen that was spreading to the living room. They were able to contain and extinguish it in about 10 minutes.

According to the report, two deceased dogs had been removed by the residents prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the first floor and part of the second floor. There was also moderate fire damage and minor water damage.

The fire is still under investigation. Animal control assisted with the deceased pets.