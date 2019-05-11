2 dead after shooting near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have died following a shooting on the city’s west side early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to a gentleman’s club near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway around 1:00 a.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting.

Authorities found two people shot at Club Venus. That’s located at 3535 W. 16th St. IMPD confirmed two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.