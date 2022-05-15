FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four people broke into a home in DeKalb County. Two were shot dead by the homeowner and the other two were held at gunpoint until the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department arrived.

At this time, the homeowner faces no charges.

A release from the Indiana State Police said the early morning burglary occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of State Road 8.

The preliminary investigation said the four burglars entered the home shortly before 6:00 a.m. They confronted the homeowner who produced his own firearm and fired at the suspects.

Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody at the DeKalb County jail. ISP said they will face charges of felony murder and burglary, a level two felony.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s office is working with investigators to confirm identities of the deceased and also to make necessary family notifications. Autopsies for both are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.

This story will be updated as new details become available.