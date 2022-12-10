FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.

The money will cover the costs of an additional honor flight for Purple Heart recipients next year. The first 85 Purple Heart veterans who apply will be able to go on the trip.