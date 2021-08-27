2 day event planned to help families get back on track with vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) school report, 32.8% of Allen County K-12 students have not gotten all required shots. That compares to 26.4% of statewide K-12 students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that the rate that children get their required shots has decreased significantly from pre-pandemic rates between March and September 2020.

To help families catch up and get children back on track with their shots, MDwise, Super Shot and the IDOH are hosting Back on Track on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Super Shot, located at 1515 Hobson Rd.

“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. “We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”

The event will include free lunch while supplies last, games, prize giveaways and music.

MDwise is encouraging parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling 260-424-SHOT. Walk-in appointments are also available.

Children younger than 18 years old must or have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport, MDwise said. Insurance is not required for children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.