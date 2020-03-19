2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has its first two cases of the coronavirus, health officials confirmed late Thursday afternoon.

The Allen County Department of Health said in a news release that two county residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are currently isolated.

The health department said it was working with the state health department to identify any close contacts of the patients who may have been exposed “to ensure appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.”

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, who has long said it was inevitable that Allen County have confirmed cases of the virus, said the cases underscore the need to stem the spread.

“The COVID-19 virus has been making its way around the world since late last year, so this should not come as a surprise,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “These cases just confirm what we have been learning: this virus easily spreads from person-to-person, and the actions taken to slow its pace will allow our healthcare workers to continue to providing care to trauma, significant chronic conditions, acute issues like heart attacks in addition to respiratory infections like flu and COVID-19.”

The first patient confirmed Thursday was a young adult who had recently traveled abroad and began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after returning to the U.S. The second patient also confirmed Thursday was an older adult with underlying chronic health conditions. No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

COVID-19 testing is still limited and the confirmation of positive cases in our community does not mean everyone needs to be tested, McMahan said. The community is strongly encouraged to follow the Department’s recommendations to call their doctor for further instruction if they have a fever 100 degrees F or higher and a cough.