2 children hospitalized after ATV accident

by: WANE Staff Reports

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two children were taken to the hospital after crashing their off-road vehicles Wednesday.

Indiana Conservation Officers and other emergency crews were called to the accident at a private property on the west 200 block of C.R. 200 N. in Wells County around 5:00 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were riding their ATV’s when they crashed head-on. Both children were transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions were not released.

The children were both wearing helmets.

