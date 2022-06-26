DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of SR 101 and SR 8 on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Francisco Jimenez was driving south on SR 101 with two passengers, 30-year-old Matildo Lopez and 19-year-old Karina Jimenez, when he failed to yield to a stop sign. He crossed into the path of 46-year-old Jessica Warren who was driving west on SR 8.

Francisco Jimenez’s 2010 Jeep Compass flipped on it’s side after the crash

Jessica Warren’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala after the crash.

The impact of the crash caused Francisco Jimenez’s car to flip onto it’s side. Francisco Jimenez and the two passengers in his car were brought to the hospital for treatment. Francisco and Karina Jimenez were discharged from the hospital. Lopez is in stable condition but has complaints of chest pain.

Police say both cars are considered total losses.