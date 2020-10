It is unclear how many were injured in the crash. However, at least one person was transported to a hospital.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash involving two cars in the area of Jefferson Blvd. and Willowdale Rd. occurred Saturday afternoon, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many were injured in the crash. However, at least one person was transported to a hospital.

As of 3:30 p.m. traffic on Jefferson Blvd. was restricted to one lane, but was beginning to clear up.

WANE15 is working to learn more.