2 boys missing from Celina-area foster care home

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Mercer County are searching for two boys who went missing from a foster care home.

Brad Jacques, 14, and Isaiah Murphy, 13, were reported missing on July 6 by the foster father.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the boys went missing from a Celina-area foster care home. It’s not clear exactly when they were last seen.

Brad is described as about 5’8” tall and 170-180 pounds with red hair. Isaiah is listed as 5’6” and 120 pounds with blond hair. Authorities did not have clothing descriptions for either boy.

Anyone with information on the boys is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 586-7724.