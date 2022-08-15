FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it just keeps on getting bigger and better. The Blue Bottle Shop, Night Train, and Dana’s are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot.

According to a new website, nbdotl.com, Be Better Hospitality hospitality group will put a liquor store and two bars in the space formerly occupied by the popular C-Street and Bourbon Street Hideaway at the far west edge of The Landing.

The Blue Bottle Shop, named after an actual store that operated on The Landing in the 1800s, will serve as a wide-ranging liquor store, offering random bottles of wine, liquor, beer, and unique items that may not be located in your average liquor store. Night Train will be a late night cocktail bar, open from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dana’s will be another cocktail bar offering craft beers on tap, wine, and bar food on another level. Its name comes from Dana Columbia, the man who founded Columbia Street and The Landing in the 1800s.

Columbia Street West closed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, though its owners admitted they were ready to retire. The bar had been a mainstay of the downtown Fort Wayne nightlife scene for decades.

The new tenants by Be Better Hospitality will round out a successful revitalization of The Landing.

Located right in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne, The Landing once again serves as the hang out spot for many Fort Wayne residents. It hosts events all year round and features apartment spaces, businesses, and restaurants like the Landing Beer Company, Utopian Coffee, Nawa, Mercado, and Marquee.

WANE 15 has reached out to The Model Group, which has handed the renovation of The Landing, and Downtown Fort Wayne for more information on the plans.

Last year, The Model Group announced plans to build a three-story structure as an extension to the back area of Columbia Street West, at Harrison and Pearl streets. The development plan called for residential and retail space in place of the glass-enclosed area that once served as seating space for Columbia Street West.