FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting that took place last September.

Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 18-year-old Terrance Sanders Jr and 19-year-old Christopher Recht with charges of murder in connection to a shooting in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail last September.

On September 12, police responded just before 2 a.m. at the Villa Capri Apartment after reports of several shots fired and a person being dead.

When police arrived on scene they found a man and child suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who was later identified as 18-year-old Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrance Sanders Jr and Christopher Recht were charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Gang activity, in connection to the murder of Ayvion Parker. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held at the Allen County Jail.