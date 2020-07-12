2 arrested after alleged assault, shooting in Paulding County

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged assault and shooting in Paulding, Ohio.

Deputies responded to 7871 SR 111 shortly after 10:00 Saturday night, for a reported domestic violence situation where a man was shot.

According to the preliminary investigation, 36-year-old Alisha M. Shepherd shot her 36-year-old live-in boyfriend, Louis. A. Wannemacher. He was allegedly assaulting Shepherd and her 12-year-old son at the time. The bullet appeared to have grazed Wannemacher’s neck.

Wannemacher was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Deputies arrested Shepherd on one count of felonious assault, a 2nd degree felony. Once Wannemacher was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody on two counts of domestic violence, a 1st degree misdemeanor.

Both are scheduled to appear in Paulding County Municipal Court via video arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13th.