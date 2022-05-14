FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The McMillen Park Community Center and the Human Agricultural Cooperative are teaming up Saturday for the inaugural Community Extravaganza.

The free family event includes a bounce house, games, live music, a basketball tournament, an art show, and a fashion show. Big Momma’s Kitchen and Utopian Community Grocery are partnering to provide 400 BBQ meals and drinks.

The goal is to connect and serve locally by bringing awareness to services and resources available in the greater Fort Wayne area. Ty Simmons, an event organizer from the Human Agricultural Cooperative, said the resources can contribute to long-term success.

Area colleges, universities and trade schools will be there to discuss educational opportunities, while area not-for-profits and for-profits can answer questions about available services and merchandise.

Money raised through vendor booth sales will be used to provide scholarships. Simmons says the plan is to give four $1,000 scholarships to high schools students so they can go to college, enter a vocational training program, or start a business.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McMillen Park Community Center, located at 3901 Abbott Street in Fort Wayne.

Contact Simmons at humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com to make a donation, get more information, or sign up as a participating business.