2 airlifted after LaGrange Co. crash

Two people were airlifted from the scene of a crash in LaGrange County on Saturday.

Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 20 and S.R. 3 on a report of a crash. There, a pickup crashed into a small SUV head-on.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Report, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin Schrock, 47, of Orland was westbound on U.S. 20 approaching S.R. 3. The pickup pulled into the path of a 2002 Ford Escape driven by Michael Frost, 59, of Auburn and struck it head-on, investigators said.

Frost was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with fractures and internal injuries, the report said. One passenger in the Ford – Tory Rice, 57, of Fort Wayne – also was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries and injuries to his pelvis, while Esther Graves, 60, of Butler was taken to Parkview LaGrange with complaints of general pain.

Schrock was not hurt but was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.