1st Allen County resident dies of coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has registered its first fatal coronavirus case.

The Allen County Department of Health announced late Sunday night that an Allen County resident had succumbed to COVID-19. The patient was described as “an older adult who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also had a history of chronic health issues.”

No other details were released.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one today as a result of COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “We continue to ask for the community’s help in adhering to guidance that will slow the spread of this virus so our hospitals can continue to provide their best care to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as other serious conditions.”

Allen County has five confirmed coronavirus cases. Statewide, six Hoosiers have died of the virus, with more than 200 having been diagnosed.