1977 Citroen HY Food Truck Van turns into a rentable bar on wheels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1977 Citroen HY Food Truck Van has turned into Fort Wayne’s newest cocktails on wheels service.

Owner of Citroen Mobile Cocktail, Joseph Allison, said the inspiration came from a mobile bar in Pennsylvania and the van came from Miami. It took about five months to complete.

“It’s one of a kind. We like to say ‘it’s epic.’ We like to say that there’s no other mobile bar like this in our area or maybe even in the United States with the Citroen. A lot of them are done in coffee trucks in Europe and things like that, but we really have something that we’re excited to share with our community,” Allison said..

The “epic” cocktail van is available for private events, weddings and more. It has about 14 different taps to choose from that can hold adult beverages, lemonade, sparkling water and more. There’s also the option to have white wine, red wine and Champaign which can be tapped using nitrogen.

Citroen Mobile Cocktail’s website is currently under construction but more information can be found on Facebook.